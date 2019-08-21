Always seen raising the crucial unaddressed questions despite being nurtured in the lap of privileges and comforts, Bollywood actress-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna set her contemporaries, specifically Tahira Kashyap, Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, thinking #WhyTheGap as she made them address several issues of the underprivileged class. Seen doing this in a less preachy, more fun way, the charming writer challenged the celebrities to share a childhood picture while addressing one issue each based on research.

While she herself addressed the issue of two out of five girls never completing school and shared a throwback picture of her school days, her actor-husband shared a monochromic picture of working out in his younger days as he voiced his concern behind 11,72,604 children in India not being able to afford a single meal each day. Torchbearing the humour of her friend, Tahira compared her current hairstyle with that of Twinkle’s old one as she too shared a picture from her school days and raised her voice against one in three women in India being married before the age of 18. While Sonam is yet to participate in the challenge, Instagram saw the initiative being snowballed in no time as the cahllenge was passed on further and more and more celebrities came forward to share throwback pictures and address the prevalent issues of the underprivileged class, one by one.

Take a look at Twinkle, Akshay, Tahira and other celebrities awareness posts here:

Writer and Producer Twinkle Khanna is on cloud nine after the first film she made under her production company – PadMan won a National Award. The actor wrote about her feelings in a lovely note on Instagram and thanked the people associated with it. What is important in her post is how she highlighted that some dreams and projects face a lot of rejection and criticism in the beginning but it is crucial to keep walking towards the goal. Twinkle, who is one of the most popular authors in the country, revealed that she was ‘dissuaded’ from making a film on menstruation and sanitary pads. However, she decided to go on with the film and the award only encourages her to back more relevant content through her banner Mrs Funnybones Movies.