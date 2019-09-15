If Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar garnered all the limelight this morning with his deeply moving and heart-melting birthday message for Aarav, Twinkle Khanna grabbed instant limelight later this Sunday as she wished her son with a revelation of “another baby” on the way. Putting out a video on her Instagram handle, Twinkle explained further in a video that instantly went viral.

The shared video opens to Twinkle running into her house with a grocery bag in one hand and a dog in the other. It then goes on to show her doing multiple odd jobs. The video was captioned, “It’s my son’s birthday today but I also have another baby due this month, Tweak India. While we are still counting all the fingers and toes, here is a sneak peek just for you-Link in bio and Follow us @tweakindia across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to know more 🙂 #TweakIt ‬(sic).”

Reposting the picture of Aarav shared by Akshay, Twinkle wished their son through a witty caption. It read, “Happy birthday! ‘Flesh of my flesh and blood of my blood’ I know that you have always said ‘Mom stop saying these weird things! ’ but it is the truth, you have my cells and I have yours -leftovers hanging around in my brain or at least that’s what science claims 🙂 #birthdayboy #thebest (sic).”

Never the one to leave an opportunity to crack a weird joke or state politically incorrect answers, Twinkle is always found on the controversial end of the spectrum with almost every post or statement that she puts out before the media, digital or otherwise. Characterised with satire as her dominating trait, the gorgeous writer sure knows how to get her fans in splits of laughter even if it means aiming the joke at herself. However, this is not the first time that the writer has bowled us with her wit and humour.