Former Film actor and author Twinkle Khanna, who is an avid user of social media, early today shared a fascinating and jugaad picture of Mumbai’s only ‘101 percent 1RK’ auto-rickshaw which is equipped with most of the basic amenities one can think of.

The auto’s picture was reposted from the page of Tweak India which is her own digital media platform. “Equipped with a window garden, washbasin, and a desktop monitor, this genius Mumbai rickshaw belongs in the jugaad Hall Of Fame,” read the caption of the quirkily decked vehicle.

The auto-rickshaw has every dam thing which you can’t even think of – just name it, and you will see it. The message on the auto says “Mumbai’s Fast Track system provides excellent services including Mobile charger, Washbasin for hand wash and 1kilometer free ride for Senior citizens and it also provides advice about fitness”. The auto is also decorated with small plants to make rides even more pleasant and fresh.

Take a look at the auto:



The author of ‘Mrs. Funny bones’ has been writing on her website ‘Tweak India, a bilingual digital media platform for women. Meanwhile, Twinkle’s latest book titled ‘Pyjamas are Forgiving’ has garnered immense appreciation and the readers are loving the refreshing content.

Interestingly, her book ‘The Legends of Lakshmi Prasad’ also became an inspiration for the flick ‘Padman’ which starred Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, and Sonam K Ahuja.

(With inputs from IANS)