Those who know, know how Bollywood actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna recently spilled the beans on her epic hilarious fight with Good Newwz actor-husband Akshay Kumar over budget as onions became the new avocados, resulting in the “daylight robbery” of the same. While the Khiladi was promoting his upcoming Raj Mehta-directorial on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, he brought back a pair of onion earrings for his strong-headed wife leaving her immensely touched!

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle shared a picture of the earrings featuring a pair of jhumkis with onions attached beneath them and fans couldn’t help but double down with laughter. She captioned the post as, “My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward (sic).”

Anxious about the onion price hike, Twinkle revealed earlier to have come up with a solution, “It was when I saw our finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement around the price of onions that I got my eureka idea. Sitharaman, unlike Marie Antoinette, did not tell her countrymen and women, “If there are no onions, have kanda bhajiya instead”, but peculiarly enough, she stated, “I don’t eat much garlic and onions, so don’t worry. I come from a family where onions and garlics are not used that much.” That was the moment, I decided that I would follow our usual menu, but just refrain from using onions in the same dishes. I could have asked my Jain friends for help and saved some money on garlic as well, but since they are all having their last laugh over our onion dilemma, I requested Google bhai saab for some recipes instead.”

Never the one to leave an opportunity to crack a weird joke or state politically incorrect answers, Twinkle is always found on the controversial end of the spectrum with almost every post or statement that she puts out before the media, digital or otherwise. Characterised with satire as her dominating trait, the gorgeous writer sure knows how to get her fans in splits of laughter even if it means aiming the joke at herself. However, this is not the first time that the writer has bowled us with her wit and humour.