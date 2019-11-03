The chill from last night’s drizzle is still in the air, making us snuggle back into the bed this morning yet giving us goals on a lazy Sunday is Bollywood actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara. Seen doubled over a book each as they stayed under the bed covers, the mother-daughter duo had bookworms smitten by their viral video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle shared the video where she can be seen giving an insight into the books that she and Nitara held out reading, keeping their faces behind the camera. The video elaborated, “Reading together and we have a game-both of us have to be on the same page in our respective books or wait for the other to catch up. Make reading fun for your little ones and watch them fall in love with the world of books #bookwormforlife (sic).” Quick to comment, producer Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Wonderful and so cute (sic)” and we couldn’t agree more.

Twinkle Khanna‘s grandmother, Betty Kapadia recently turned 80 years old. To celebrate her birthday, she along with her family went to Shillim. Mrs Funny Bones aka Twinkle had taken to her social media account on the occasion to share some of the pictures from the celebration.

Earlier in September, if Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar garnered all the limelight with his deeply moving and heart-melting birthday message for son Aarav, Twinkle Khanna grabbed instant limelight as she wished him with a revelation of “another baby” on the way. Putting out a video on her Instagram handle, Twinkle explained further in a video that instantly went viral. The shared video opened to Twinkle running into her house with a grocery bag in one hand and a dog in the other. It then goes on to show her doing multiple odd jobs. Apparently, the ‘baby’ was a new venture that Twinkle was coming up with.

Never the one to leave an opportunity to crack a weird joke or state politically incorrect answers, Twinkle is always found on the controversial end of the spectrum with almost every post or statement that she puts out before the media, digital or otherwise. Characterised with satire as her dominating trait, the gorgeous writer sure knows how to get her fans in splits of laughter even if it means aiming the joke at herself. However, this is not the first time that the writer has bowled us with her wit and humour.