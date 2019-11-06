San Francisco: Seems just like others, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is not impressed with Facebook’s new company logo. On Monday, Facebook unveiled a new corporate logo and brand strategy to differentiate it as a parent company from main apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and more. Facebook also said that the new logo will also distinguish the company from the main social media Facebook app, which will keep its own branding.

On Tuesday, Dorsey made fun of Facebook’s new corporate logo by calling out its all-caps and uninspiring design and tweeted this:

Twitter from

TWITTER — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) November 5, 2019

Not just Dorsey, the new logo became the subject of many trolls on Twitter with people criticizing Facebook’s policies

This is Facebook's new corporate logo Someone spent millions on that pic.twitter.com/i0UzN9gN3o — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) November 4, 2019

Hey Facebook, nice new all-caps logo, but WE STILL NEED TO TALK ABOUT HOW YOU ARE MAKING MONEY OFF OF UNTRUTHFUL POLITICAL ADS AND THE NEED TO ALSO PASS MY HONEST ADS ACT. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 5, 2019

FACEBOOK CHANGES LOGO TO ALL CAPS TO APPEAL TO AGING CONSUMER BASE — Trevor (@Dubya_Dee_Forty) November 5, 2019

This is Dorsey’s latest public swipe against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as the two social media giants have locked horns on many previous occasions.

Last week, Dorsey announced that Twitter would no longer allow political ads on its website, in contrast to Facebook’s policy of not fact-checking advertisements pertaining to politics. Zuckerberg had defended that Facebook shouldn’t censor politicians, but Dorsey argued that the decision isn’t about free expression.

On the company’s earnings call, Zuckerberg said it wasn’t “right for private companies to censor politicians and the news.”

We’ll share the final policy by 11/15, including a few exceptions (ads in support of voter registration will still be allowed, for instance). We’ll start enforcing our new policy on 11/22 to provide current advertisers a notice period before this change goes into effect. — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

Last month, Dorsey responded with a ”hell no” when asked whether his social media platform would be joining Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency project.