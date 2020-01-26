New Delhi: On the occasion of India’s 71st Republic Day, Twitter India has dedicated a specially designed emoji of the India Gate lit up in the tricolour.

The emoji depicts the India Gate lit up in Tricolour, paying homage to the grand occasion of Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. The white and green emoji will appear when users type hashtags #RepublicDay, #RepublicDayIndia and #RDay71.

“We believe that the 2020 Republic Day emoji will resonate with Indians across languages, cultures and time zones, giving them yet another reason, and way to celebrate and participate in the public conversation,” senior Twitter official Mahima Kaul said in a statement.

Apart from English, the emoji will be available in ten other Indian languages that include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Urdu and Gurmukhi.

The emoji will be live until January 30.

This is the fifth year Twitter has supported Republic Day in India with a custom emoji. On January 25, 2016, the first Republic Day emoji by Twitter went live, which appeared when users tweeted with hashtag #RepublicDay.

Today, India is observing its 71st Republic Day and Indians all over the globe are celebrating the day with great fervour and enthusiasm.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the grand Republic Day parade in the national capital, which will be a display of India’s military might as well as the country’s culture and heritage.