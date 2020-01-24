New Delhi: Poha didn’t need Kailash Vijayvargiya to become famous but as soon as he found it strange to only eat poha, poha-lovers surfaced on social media and just took over. So what all happened? According to proper chronology, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya employed some labourers in his house for some construction works, They were eating only poha. The BJP leader concluded that this eating habit is quite strange and thus they must be from Bangladesh. Then he presented his thought.

This happened:

I wonder whether this man has heard of Krishna and Sudama …. and the story of the gift of poha. https://t.co/ZXV74PbayQ — Harini Calamur (@Calamur@mastodon.social) (@calamur) January 24, 2020

Is Poha not indian ? https://t.co/7LTFH7aMor — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) January 24, 2020

I literally eat only poha for breakfast. Guess I’m Bangladeshi too. https://t.co/Qjr4mwmW0Q — अंशुल (@Ghair_Kanooni) January 24, 2020

Poha is my comfort food. Tagore is my comfort read. Bangla is my comfort language. Guess I start searching for my papers asap. 🙄 https://t.co/OJRwaqHkTl — Sasidharan Pazhoor (@inquestioner) January 24, 2020

Learnt 2 things about food in the last few days: 1. Halwa is auspicious.

2. Poha is suspicious. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) January 24, 2020

Bangladeshis don’t even know about poha.he meant chirey.. and yes we bengalis eat chirey. Chirey ER pulav,I myself have had that a lot of time. But these foods represent the culture. Like poha represent Maharashtra, chirey for Bengal.Making such statement shows how stupid he is. https://t.co/E8ehSNKUn3 — Prasenjit Chakraborty (@PrasenjiTweets) January 24, 2020

However, there is more to the chronology. The apparently Bangladeshi workers stopped coming after the BJP leader became suspicious. He didn’t file a complaint against them, he asserted. The reference came as an oblique reference to Bangladeshi migration in India, but the link between poha and Bangladesh threw Twitter in a tizzy as almost all poha-lovers started or pretended to have started a frantic search for documents required to prove citizenship.

Poha is flattened rice which is not known by the same name in Bangladesh. Chire, Chuda, Chivda are some of the other names poha is called by. Rice is parboiled before flattening to make it ready to eat — with almost no cooking.