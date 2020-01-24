New Delhi: Poha didn’t need Kailash Vijayvargiya to become famous but as soon as he found it strange to only eat poha, poha-lovers surfaced on social media and just took over. So what all happened? According to proper chronology, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya employed some labourers in his house for some construction works, They were eating only poha. The BJP leader concluded that this eating habit is quite strange and thus they must be from Bangladesh. Then he presented his thought.
This happened:
However, there is more to the chronology. The apparently Bangladeshi workers stopped coming after the BJP leader became suspicious. He didn’t file a complaint against them, he asserted. The reference came as an oblique reference to Bangladeshi migration in India, but the link between poha and Bangladesh threw Twitter in a tizzy as almost all poha-lovers started or pretended to have started a frantic search for documents required to prove citizenship.
Poha is flattened rice which is not known by the same name in Bangladesh. Chire, Chuda, Chivda are some of the other names poha is called by. Rice is parboiled before flattening to make it ready to eat — with almost no cooking.