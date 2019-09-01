Manufacturing company Hindustan Unilever is under fire on social media for the latest commercial advertisement of their tea product named Red Label. The brand is one of the most selling tea products in India, however, its latest ad that is centred around the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has left some people on Twitter fuming.

The ad shows a Hindu man looking out for a Ganesha idol to take home but he steps back and hesitates before buying it when he comes to know that a Muslim man has created it. Twitterati say the ad promotes Islamophobia and shows Hindus in a bad light. Some also criticise the tea brand for being unreal citing that no Hindu customer would react the way the man in the ad does upon knowing that he’s buying something from a Muslim man. A few also feel that the ad-makers should steer clear away from using religion as their subject in ads. Check out the video here:

Twitterati have started the hashtag #BoycottRedLabel asking the makers to remove the ad from all the streaming platforms and apologise for hurting religious sentiments. Check out these tweets:

Earlier in the Surf excel ad and today in Red label ad they are teaching the Hindus to be in peace and love Muslims. Is HUL interested in Marketing or hurting the feelings of Hindus?#BoycottRedLabel #BoycottHindustanUnilever pic.twitter.com/69zqzwo1sb — Vinay Danappagoudar (@Vind29) September 1, 2019

Stop doing depromoting and broadcasting any religious based ad! #BoycottRedLabel pic.twitter.com/D4o9IdO9uF — Atheist Krishna FC (@AtheistKrishnaa) September 1, 2019

Redlabel – you don’t have to teach us to be peaceful. We are already peaceful religion and don’t bother. Boycott all HUL products pic.twitter.com/azOdmASpGZ — Vishal Shinde (@Vish4791) September 1, 2019

Creating a false narrative and showing Hindus in poor light time and again !#BoycottRedLabel https://t.co/Etdqhq91u6 — Brahma Tej (@baliga_2012) September 1, 2019

During every Hindu festivals, brands come up with the advisements that insult Hindus and it has become a trend to gain popularity. Hindus should unite and protest against such acts. #BoycottRedLabel and all Hindustan Lever products. pic.twitter.com/W5BBqAYBPS — Ashwini (@ashwiniys) September 1, 2019

Boycott all products of Hindustan Unilever Limited pic.twitter.com/5xst1Ql8c7 — Nandakumar Prabhu K (@nandakumarprab2) September 1, 2019

#Why can’t these add agencies create concepts other than such kind of sensitive issues which may hurt sentiments of people???#RedLabelChai pls stop dis kind of promotional acts.#BoycottRedLabel pic.twitter.com/5tXLAKgkx1 — Kshama gupta (@kshamagupta12) September 1, 2019

What do you think of the ad?