After Ranu Mondal was brutally trolled for her recent makeover, many Twitterati came in support of her and targeted the meme-makers and trollers. Many netizens questioned that why is she getting targeted and have asked for a kinder reaction. Many have compared her with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, The Nun among others. Recently, her picture went viral on social media where she can be seen dressed in a golden lehenga teamed up with heavy jewellery and overdone excessive makeup.
One user commented, “I give zero number to the make up artist….why do you want to change the color of somebody…..nature is the best makeup artist…you can only spoil it… poorthing…#RanuMandal.” While the tweeted, “I don’t understand why everyone is making fun of #RanuMandal ‘s make up. It’s not like she did it herself or knows anything about it.”
Another user commented, “Everyone making fun of #RanuMandal please remember that one can’t change their looks,but you can certainly choose to speak logically & with kindness whilst judging her.Being in the public eye & under a scanner while she herself is a WIP ain’t easy for an adult. Cut her some slack.”
One more user commented, “#RanuMandal Ok so first of all u guys really love to troll someone else….cool bcz it will only affect on their mind and yes Bollywood need to understand that natural beauty is the best but dont troll her she dont deserves it.”
Check out the reactions here:
This is how she was trolled:
Just a few days back, a video had surfaced on the internet in which an excited female fan had asked Ranu for a selfie. When the singer didn’t oblige, she was criticized by fans for her ‘attitude’. Mondal had become an overnight sensation after a video of her singing at a railway station in West Bengal went viral.