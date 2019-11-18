After Ranu Mondal was brutally trolled for her recent makeover, many Twitterati came in support of her and targeted the meme-makers and trollers. Many netizens questioned that why is she getting targeted and have asked for a kinder reaction. Many have compared her with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, The Nun among others. Recently, her picture went viral on social media where she can be seen dressed in a golden lehenga teamed up with heavy jewellery and overdone excessive makeup.

Check out the reactions here:

Everyone making fun of #RanuMandal please remember that one can’t change their looks,but you can certainly choose to speak logically & with kindness whilst judging her.Being in the public eye & under a scanner while she herself is a WIP ain’t easy for an adult. Cut her some slack — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) November 16, 2019

I don’t understand why everyone is making fun of #RanuMandal ‘s make up. It’s not like she did it herself or knows anything about it. — Mrs. CR7 (@itsmeashma) November 17, 2019

#RanuMandal

Ok so first of all u guys really love to troll someone else….cool bcz it will only affect on their mind and yes bollywood need to understand that natural beauty is the best but dont troll her she dont deserves it — AdeebaloveBTS (@AdeebaloveB) November 17, 2019

I give zero number to the make up artist….why do you want to change the color of somebody…..nature is the best makeup artist…you can only spoil it… poorthing…#RanuMandal https://t.co/7yJuNSJGof — Dolli (@desh_bhkt) November 16, 2019

Why are people trolling #ranumondal #RanuMandal for her makeup?

As long as the celebrities will keep advertising for fairness creams, people will keep having that wrong mindset of using them.

Why don’t we troll them for doing that?#justathought — Amber garg (@cricafmc) November 18, 2019

I request to all meme makers of #ranumondal to give two minutes to hear this. Make a choice to make a difference.@Bhuvan_Bam pic.twitter.com/iUDCguFTcv — Ronak Parmar (@parmarronak1997) November 17, 2019

This is how she was trolled:

Braking news @BeingSalmanKhan ki Shaadi ab #ranumondal se hogi 2019 ki best #GoodNewwz 🔥😲👬#GoodNewwz of the year 🤣

Welcome to Karo inka 👏👏😘 pic.twitter.com/IFIKHbj1o9 — Amit Tiwari (@AmitTiw7859) November 18, 2019

Himesh reshamiya after watching ranu ji with makeup… Himesh bhai kya aapko kabool hai? 😂

Probably the funniest post of ranu mondal, till now 😂😂😂….#mondayfunday #worldisnotenough #aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa #ranumondal pic.twitter.com/vvfyhTKlmM — Tapasvi Vyas (@TapasviVyas9) November 18, 2019

#RanuMandal Joker 2.0 is coming guys….Excitation level is damn high😍 pic.twitter.com/hktJsV8zOb — Ahnied kolim (@kolim_official) November 17, 2019



Just a few days back, a video had surfaced on the internet in which an excited female fan had asked Ranu for a selfie. When the singer didn’t oblige, she was criticized by fans for her ‘attitude’. Mondal had become an overnight sensation after a video of her singing at a railway station in West Bengal went viral.