Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav was evicted in the last episode of the controversial show Bigg Boss 13 as the contestants voted him as the least entertaining inmate of the house. His elimination came as a surprise for all the housemates and some even got emotional. The eviction has also left his fans in shock. However, Twitter users have shown support to Khesari and have called it an ‘unfair decision’.

While one user wrote, “I request all #KhesariLalYadav fans not to watch #BiggBoss13 And uninstall Voot and MyJio aap Makers should know why we voted We are not mad to vote him…. we vote to see #Khesari ji more on Show It was completely planned to evict him Until they bring back #KhesariLalYadav.” While the other tweeted, “#BiggBoss13 is for the people who fights and do fake drama and unnecessary arguments not for real one’s who show positivity #KhesariLalYadav voting is just a waste of audience time as the makers evict on their own not by public votes #BiggBoss13 so continue the negativity.”

Another user commented, “#KhesariLalYadav was best . This is not fair,pls go according to public votes as salman Khan said that above BiggBoss is public so he was a strong contestant #supportKhesarilalyadav #BiggBoss13update @BiggBoss @ColorsTV.”

One more user tweeted, “This is very disgusting @BB13Official How can a show eliminate a contestant by others votes this is just bull shit and I swear I won’t see Bigg Boss anymore and I request everyone to boycott Bigg Boss and take to stand for #KhesariLalYadav #wewantkhesariback #Boycottbiggboss.”

Check out the reactions here:

#BB13 house is not for good human being and pure heart people like #KhesariLalYadav but his eviction was totally unfair! @BiggBoss has played dirty game just to save other contestant. #VishalAdityaSingh & #ParasChhabra really loves him.#BiggBoss13 — MS (@EngineerMs14) November 23, 2019

@BeingSalmanKhan #KhesariLalYadav was #BeingHuman. Not wolves like others. His eviction is complete injustice to such character in #BiggBoss13. — Ashwini Yadav (@ashy0107) November 23, 2019

This random midweek eviction (which wasn’t even described to the contestants as an eviction) was clearly a ploy of the show to eliminate #KhesariLalYadav, because he was too decent for this pathetic manipulative show and would never lose out on votes! #BiggBoss13 #BB13 — Samb Gai (@SambGai) November 23, 2019

#BiggBoss13 is for the people who fights and do fake drama and unnecessary arguments not for real one’s who show positivity #KhesariLalYadav voting is just a waste of audience time as the makers evict on their own not by public votes #BiggBoss13 so continue the negativity — Parul Shukla (@ParulShukla10) November 22, 2019

This is very disguishting 😠@BB13Official How can a show eliminate a contestant by others votes this is just bull shit and I swear I won’t see Bigg Boss anymore and I request everyone to boycott Bigg Boss and take to stand for #KhesariLalYadav #wewantkhesariback #Boycottbiggboss pic.twitter.com/OgV8myKqJB — RAJIB KUMAR CHOUDHARY (@RandhawaTeam) November 22, 2019

#biasedbiggboss13 eviction of #khesarilalyadav is not justifying bring him back, we want khesari — Shatrugan Yadav (@YadavShatrugan) November 22, 2019

I request all #KhesariLalYadav fans not to watch #BiggBoss13

And uninstall Voot and MyJio aap Makers should know why we voted

We are not mad to vote him…. we vote to see #Khesari ji more on Show

It was completely planned to evict him

Until they bring back #KhesariLalYadav — Bharat Rathod (@BeingBajrangi) November 23, 2019



As per the latest news, Khesari has not been eliminated rather he has been sent to the secret room. He participated in the show as a wild card entry along with Tehseen Poonawala and Shefali Jariwala. They were kept in a secret room where they watched the housemates for a few days before entering the house.

Earlier, before entering the show, he spoke about his strategy and said, “I will never change my ideologies for anyone. I will go with dignity and come back with dignity. I will never hurt anyone to win the show. I don’t want to come across in a wrong light that after the show, I don’t even get work offers.”

He also revealed the reason behind entering and show and said, “Bigg Boss is such a popular show that it will help me increase my national and international reach. I am here to stay and so want to broaden my horizons. Bhojpuri industry is my motherland, and I would keep doing more regional films. But I also want to reach out to a bigger audience.”