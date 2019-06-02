The Delhi Metro and buses fare are likely to be free for women in the capital according to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party’s planning. A Delhi government official was quoted by the Times of India, “The government is planning free travel for women in public transport and is going to bear the loss of revenue that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Transport Corporation, and the cluster scheme buses would face due to this decision”.

Twitterati have given a mixed reaction to Delhi Metro and AAP’s plan to facilitate free public travel for women. While some think it’s an initiative for women and senior citizens and others have said that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s decision is completely unjustified. One of the users tweeted, “One more step towards gender inequality.” Another one said, “Too much for Gender ‘Equality’.”

Take a look at the reactions here:

Free WiFi, Free water, Free electricity. And now comes this. Instead of going through tedious process of paying tax, why not just give it directly to shri. ⁦@ArvindKejriwal⁩ https://t.co/DNTaEbYxC5 — Daaku (@daaku) June 2, 2019

Free rides for women.

One more step towards gender inequality.

God save this country from gender war.@MensXP @poojabeditweetshttps://t.co/k6lTNZHIcz — Vickram Bisyar (@BisyarVickram) June 2, 2019

Here comes the Good news for Delhities and big surprise for male taxpayers. Your money is going to be utilised soon. Delhi Metro, bus rides likely to be free of cost for women. This is next level of discrimination against men. God save Indian men.#MENTOO pic.twitter.com/Kr6eMKOg2S — Vickram Bisyar (@BisyarVickram) June 2, 2019

Too much for Gender ‘Equality’. https://t.co/Ng2RBKp2Ay — Aditya Pratap Singh (@shayaraditya) June 2, 2019

Free travel for women in DTC/Cluster buses and Delhi Metro is a gimmick which will cripple already heavily debt ridden public transport system. Welfare schemes for the weak, destitute & handicapped as a temporary measure is okay but why free travel for nearly 50% of population — Rakesh Chadha (@chadharakeshk) June 2, 2019

Perhaps our Delhi Govt. needs to take more serious measures to control crime against women.

And offering free rides to students or those who can’t afford might make sense. https://t.co/h6xrXOrEoC — Abhay Rustum Sopori OFFICIAL (@abhaysopori) June 2, 2019

The girl who will ne using the metro for free could be a daughter/wife/mother of some guy.

So indirectly the money of man is going to save.The saved money would come to the family after all — AnkurTiwari (@AnkurTiwaricryp) June 2, 2019

What for?

Are we Delhi Women not considered capable enough to pay for tickets? Is this empowerment in your understanding??! Delhi Metro, bus rides likely to be free of cost for women – India News https://t.co/cdAX2YVXlu — Pragya Rathore (@pragsrats) June 2, 2019

@kgahlot, @ArvindKejriwal@msisodia

Dear Sir Good step for Delhi’s women for free travelling in Delhi Metro and DTC buses.

but why is only for womens?

What about for handicaps , senir citizen and transjndr

They are also part of delhi . — Pradeep Kumar Gupta. (@pradeep_kaushal) June 2, 2019



Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot is believed to be chairing meets with senior DMRC officials to chart out a possible scenario where women travellers could avail concessions or complete tariff waiver. The move that is ‘being explored’ at the moment, senior officials say is difficult to plan and implement since it carries technical challenges.

The same TOI report though quoted a senior official who said, “Keeping in mind the technological challenges in mind, it would not be easy to allow free travel to a section of commuters…”