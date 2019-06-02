The Delhi Metro and buses fare are likely to be free for women in the capital according to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party’s planning. A Delhi government official was quoted by the Times of India, “The government is planning free travel for women in public transport and is going to bear the loss of revenue that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Transport Corporation, and the cluster scheme buses would face due to this decision”.
Twitterati have given a mixed reaction to Delhi Metro and AAP’s plan to facilitate free public travel for women. While some think it’s an initiative for women and senior citizens and others have said that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s decision is completely unjustified. One of the users tweeted, “One more step towards gender inequality.” Another one said, “Too much for Gender ‘Equality’.”
Take a look at the reactions here:
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot is believed to be chairing meets with senior DMRC officials to chart out a possible scenario where women travellers could avail concessions or complete tariff waiver. The move that is ‘being explored’ at the moment, senior officials say is difficult to plan and implement since it carries technical challenges.
The same TOI report though quoted a senior official who said, “Keeping in mind the technological challenges in mind, it would not be easy to allow free travel to a section of commuters…”