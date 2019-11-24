Wedding pictures and videos of a two-foot-tall man named Burhan Chishti have taken the internet by storm and he has become an overnight sensation. Chishti, affectionately known as Bobo, got married to a girl named Fauzia. Chishti is a polio survivor and is wheelchair-bound but lives his life to the fullest.

In the wedding videos, Bobo can be seen dancing to the tunes of Punjabi song at his wedding reception that went viral on social media. He can be seen carried by his friends in their arms so that he can dance to Punjabi tunes. He can also be seen taking a selfie with his wife Fauzia and enters the wedding reception holding her hand while driving his electric wheelchair.

The wedding that was held in Oslo recently was attended by nationals from thirteen different countries.

Watch the video and pictures here:

Love in #OSLO 🌹🌹 Pakistani differently-abled groom’s wedding reception in Oslo.

Fauzia said that she loved Burhan and affectionately calls him Bobo pic.twitter.com/N0Wis3fnWe — کھوجی (@TahirNusrat) October 5, 2019

Many Congratulations Burhan @Bobostylenorway and Mrs Chishti (Fauzia) pic.twitter.com/ZJOYzZdl6X — Satendra Singh, MD (@drsitu) October 7, 2019



Bobo’s wife Fauzia hails from Pakpattan in Punjab province of Pakistan. She said that she loved Bobo and had even inscribed his name on her hand to highlight her feelings. Bobo also revealed that the feelings are mutual and even enacted some of the dialogues from feature films before hitting-off the dance floor.

My first tweet ever with bhai jan @BeingSalmanKhan 🙏🏼 Greatest superstar i ever met. Thanx @MaheckChahal. On set for Tiger Zinda he😊 pic.twitter.com/m7FSS6lL2Z — Bobo (@Bobostylenorway) October 23, 2017



Bobo lives a lavish life despite being disabled. He runs various businesses including Bobo Style event, suits, and management. He also represented Salman Khan’s Being Human campaign in Norway and has won the best inspirational person award in 2017.

Bobo told a television channel, “Our is a love marriage and we will try to be happy couple.”