Dau Tieng: It’s a fast-paced life for sure, but apparently two men in Vietnam were so busy that they they had no qualms about taking a bath while riding a bike.

Yes, this actually happened. The incident happened in Dau Tieng district in southern Vietnam, where two men were filmed taking a bath while riding a motorcycle.

The video, which has gone viral, shows 23-year-old Huynh Thanh Khanh and another man without shirt or helmets, bathing while driving on a busy road, in the middle of the day.

While one of them is riding the vehicle, the other soaps and shampoos himself and pours water from the bucket on himself and the driver.

Talk about multitasking! Watch the video here:

Soon after the video started trending on the internet, the police sprung into action and managed to trace the two men in the video with the help of the licence plate of the motorbike.

People on social media have also criticised both the men for both jeopardising their lives as well of other commuters.

According to the the Tuoi Tre newspaper report, the two men were fined 1.8m Vietnamese dong (Rs 5,500) for violating a number of traffic rules, including driving without a driver’s licence, riding a motorcycle without helmets, riding a motorbike without rear-view mirrors and driving without a civil insurance certificate.