We have a new Ranu Mondal in the house and this time it is from the city of Nawabs, Lucknow, an Uber driver whose vocal cords have made netizens go gaga as his video crooning to Nazar Ke Saamney song breaks the Internet. Vinod has turned into an overnight singing sensation after netizens were completely won by his melodious humming of the Bollywood track from the movie Aashiqui.
Shared by a Twitterati, the video shows Vinod singing on a microphone while sitting easily inside his car on the driver’s seat. With little light falling on his face courtesy the automobiles passing by, the caption revealed further, “Met an @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye. Please watch this video and make him famous. He is also having his own @YouTube @youtubemusic channel. #Lucknow #Uber (sic)” after which the user, Guarav, is heard praising him in the background.
Smitten by him hitting all the right notes, the Twitterai flooded the comments section with love. Not only this, Uber India too commented from their official handle and wrote, “Mr. Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We’re glad to hear this #UberStar’s passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet. (sic)” and “We request you to share your registered details via DM using the link below, so we can share your warm words of appreciation with #UberStar Vinod.
(sic).” Heaping Vinod with added praise was YouTube India which commented, “Thanks for introducing us to Vinod and his amazing voice – always exciting to come across new creators! (sic).”
Vinod’s video is making waves at a time when millennials have been swooning over Ranu Mondal from Kolkata and a Zomato delivery boy from Assam. Garnering overnight fandom for crooning Lata Mangeshkar‘s song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at the Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal, singing sensation Ranu Mondal created a nation-wide buzz with her video which not only extracted a reaction from the original singer but also landed her a project with Bollywood singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya.
So far, Ranu has recorded three tracks for Himesh. Ranu Mondal recently gave an interview about her life and how everything is changing for her unbelievably. She revealed that she belonged to a well-to-do family but she got separated with them later. Ranu also said she was married to a man in Mumbai who used to work as a helper at late actor Feroz Khan‘s house.