New Delhi: In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India’s history, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the centuries-old Ayodhya dispute and ruled that the 2.77-acre land will go to the Hindu parties.

The nation, which was waiting with bated breath for the judgment, bombarded Twitter with reactions and hailed the apex court’s decision. Well, so much so that #AyodhyaVerdict became the top trend across the globe with over 206K tweets while ‘HinduMuslimBhaiBhai’ was trending fourth worldwide with over 18.7K tweets.

While three out of the top ten global trends on Twitter were about the landmark judgement, all 10 of the top trends on Twitter India were about it.

People welcomed the decision calling it ‘fair and unbiased” and also urged others to respect one another and maintain communal harmony.

A wise and fair verdict, but the onus now lies on the rest of us Indian citizens to put this dispute behind us and move on to construct a wholesome, inclusive, multicultural India for people of all faiths, backgrounds and identities. #AYODHYAVERDICT — Mohamed Zeeshan (@ZeeMohamed_) November 9, 2019

Very balanced judgement by the Supreme Court of India on Ayodhya. Temple to be built on what was called the disputed site. — Kartikeya Sharma (@kartikeya_1975) November 9, 2019

#AYODHYAVERDICT

All Indians to Supreme Court and the judicial system after an unbiased verdict. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JAyVVR5ma7 — Sachin (@noty_sachin) November 9, 2019

Extremely happy with the #AYODHYAVERDICT today. Historic decision !

What is also important at this hour of need is both the communities respect the decision and maintain communal harmony everywhere at such sensitive time. Peace and respect to everyone !! #RamMandir pic.twitter.com/ET396XGJ55 — patel pritesh (@patelpr78889203) November 9, 2019

Hindu bhi khush aur muslim bhi khush

Every Indians to Supreme Court #AYODHYAVERDICT pic.twitter.com/GlgiHEzTLA — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) November 9, 2019

Reconciliation should be accompanied by justice, otherwise it will not last. While we all hope for peace it shouldn't be peace at any cost but peace based on principle, on justice…⚖️💯%⚖️ Thanks to SC for a congenial judgement.#AyodhyaVerdict pic.twitter.com/N1G7TWCe8l — Vineeth Menon⚕️ (@Vineeth_Menon93) November 9, 2019

Long awaited justice finally ended on a great judgement..its a totally great win for Hindustan..we are ONE and we respect this judgement..#hindumuslimbhaibhai

The historical judgement today given by these great unbiased person.salute ..jai hind..#AYODHYAVERDICT #RamMandir pic.twitter.com/bhhzJJZErZ — Nitin pandey🇮🇳🕉️☪️S✝️ (@er_nitin93) November 9, 2019

Finally Justice is served #AYODHYAVERDICT Great thanks to Supreme Court to deliver this landmark verdict @indSupremeCourt @SupremeCourtIND. Ram Mandir to be build at its original place & Masjid can also be build on proposed alternate land. All religions to live in peace & harmony — Gaurav Malhotra (@G1Malhotra) November 9, 2019

Not only the most historic but also one of the the balanced verdicts. India is county with multiple religions and beliefs and we must not only accept but also welcome the apex court verdict to set an example for the rest of the world. #AYODHYAVERDICT — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) November 9, 2019

The Supreme Court in its judgment directed the Centre to form within three months a trust which will build a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The Sunni Waqf Board, which was a party to the 7-decade-old title suit, should be given an alternate five-acre land at some other suitable place for construction of a mosque, a 5-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said in a unanimous judgement.

Ahead of the verdict, security was tightened up across the country with elaborate police forces stationed in several parts of the country including the Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh. Section 144 was imposed in many states and cities to maintain communal harmony.