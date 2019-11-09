New Delhi: In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India’s history, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the centuries-old Ayodhya dispute and ruled that the 2.77-acre land will go to the Hindu parties.
The nation, which was waiting with bated breath for the judgment, bombarded Twitter with reactions and hailed the apex court’s decision. Well, so much so that #AyodhyaVerdict became the top trend across the globe with over 206K tweets while ‘HinduMuslimBhaiBhai’ was trending fourth worldwide with over 18.7K tweets.
While three out of the top ten global trends on Twitter were about the landmark judgement, all 10 of the top trends on Twitter India were about it.
People welcomed the decision calling it ‘fair and unbiased” and also urged others to respect one another and maintain communal harmony.
The Supreme Court in its judgment directed the Centre to form within three months a trust which will build a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.
The Sunni Waqf Board, which was a party to the 7-decade-old title suit, should be given an alternate five-acre land at some other suitable place for construction of a mosque, a 5-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said in a unanimous judgement.
Ahead of the verdict, security was tightened up across the country with elaborate police forces stationed in several parts of the country including the Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh. Section 144 was imposed in many states and cities to maintain communal harmony.