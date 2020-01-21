Colombo: Guests at a Sri Lankan hotel were in for a mega surprise when a wild elephant was found taking a stroll through the lobby.

Twitter user Upuli shared the video of the animal with the caption, “Woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk.”

The video shows the wild elephant named ‘Natta Kota’ casually strolling into the lobby of the hotel and wandering around, investigating things with its trunk. At one point, it also curiously tries to grab a lamp kept on a desk.

While people are amazed seeing the video, staff at the Jetwing Yala Hotel near the Yala National Park said the fully grown Asian bull elephant has been its “most loyal patron” since 2013.

Watch the video here:

woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk pic.twitter.com/C2biQT8C30 — Upuli 🇱🇰 (@upidaisy) January 19, 2020

The video has gone viral as it has received over 6.3 million views, 3.5 lakh likes and more than 75,000 retweets. Comments on the video poured in, and netizens were amazed by the elephant’s calm demeanor.

One user said: “Now let’s talk about the elephant in the room.” Another suggested that the elephant was “looking for the spa, obviously”. Here are some other comments:

I like how he wanders over to the window and stands there, seeming to be marveling at the view. — Lt. Col. Space Force (@KaMac76) January 20, 2020

Aw you know he felt bad about knocking that lamp over. It’s ok Mr. Elephant, we know you didn’t mean to. — Christina Murphy (@murphystina) January 19, 2020

I love the way he’s just exploring & when he touched the lamp & was like oops, tried to fix it & walked off 😂 I love elephants 🐘 — Nicka 🌱 (@nickaology) January 19, 2020

Love how he’s just casually taking his time checking things out — Meg ✌🏻👆🏻 (@sassybibrarian) January 19, 2020

He must be planning to stay for awhile. I see he brought his trunk. — Banjo (@Banjo2u) January 20, 2020

Elephant goes home, writes 2 hotel review.

Very nice. Could use a mud room & larger pool deck.

***stars. — Ken Cunningham (@KenCunn77721220) January 19, 2020

“In the initial years, Natta Kota was a seasonal visitor, appearing for a few months of the year before disappearing once more into the bush. During this period, he paid frequent visits to other resorts along the beach stretch as well,” a Jetwing spokesperson told the BBC.