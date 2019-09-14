A unique solid gold toilet worth $1.25 million (Approx Rs 8 crore) was recently installed at Blenheim Palace, west of London. However, now it has been stolen by the thieves. It was from the birthplace of British wartime leader Winston Churchill. It was also shown at the Guggenheim Museum in New York before being installed.

As per the police, it was taken on Saturday morning by the thieves who used at least two vehicles. The removal of the gold toilet has caused ‘significant damage and flooding’ to the building as it was connected to the plumbing system of the palace.

Police have arrested a 66-year-old man but he has been identified or charged, so far.

Blenheim Palace also took to Twitter to share a statement regarding the incident. It wrote, “We are very grateful to our staff and to Thames Valley Police for their rapid and brave reactions. We knew there was huge interest in the Maurizio Cattelan contemporary art exhibition, with many sets to come and enjoy the installations. (sic)”

**OFFICIAL STATEMENT** Following the Thames Valley Police statement we can confirm ‘America’, the art piece by Maurizio Cattelan has been stolen in the early hours of this morning. We are saddened by this extraordinary event, but also relieved no-one was hurt. — Blenheim Palace (@BlenheimPalace) September 14, 2019

The statement reads, “Following the Thames Valley Police statement we can confirm ‘America’, the art piece by Maurizio Cattelan has been stolen in the early hours of this morning. We are saddened by this extraordinary event, but also relieved no-one was hurt.”

Thames Valley Police Detective Inspector Jess Milne, who is investigating the case said, “The artwork has not been recovered at this time but we are conducting a thorough investigation to find it and bring those responsible to justice.”