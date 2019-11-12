Bareilly: No wedding in India is complete without the baraatis breaking into the infamous ‘Naagin’ dance! However, the dance turned out to be a deal-breaker during a marriage ceremony in Uttar Pradesh after the bride-to-be refused to marry the groom because he broke into a ‘naagin dance’ before the wedding.

The incident occurred in the Mailani area of Lakhimpur Kheri, Bairely, Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the groom was more interested in dancing with his friends on the DJ floor as soon as he arrived at the wedding hall. After repeated requests by the bride’s family, he was reluctant to participate in the ceremonies and continued dancing with his friends. After a while, though he appeared for the garland-exchange ceremony, he soon jumped back to the dance floor to do ‘naagin dance’.

He reportedly fell on the floor and misbehaved in his drunk state, and looking at the whole drama, the bride decided to call off the wedding and left the venue. The groom and his family tried to make the bride understand, but she didn’t budge from her decision.

Reportedly, the groom slapped the bride after she refused to marry him. He also got into a heated argument with her family and the cops had to intervene to restore peace and order. However, the two families decided not to lodge a formal complaint after the groom’s side returned all the gifts.

As per the Times of India, the bride is n ITI Diploma holder while he’s a college dropout.

“The groom was inebriated and didn’t care about anybody during the ceremony. All the pre-wedding ceremonies were complete and whatever happened was just not acceptable. We all are hurt after my sister decided to call off the marriage but we still stood by her decision despite of community pressure because we know that she has taken a right decision,” TOI quoted the bride’s brother as saying.

A similar incident had happened in 2017, when a saw her would-be husband do the ‘naagin’ dance on her wedding day in Uttar Pradesh. Stunned and embarrassed, the bride realised that the drunk man wasn’t a suitable match and thus called off the wedding.