Lucknow: In a viral video which is cracking up netizens, policemen of Uttar Pradesh are seen galloping like horses with baton between their legs as a part of a drill. The 16-second bizarre clip, is of a mock drill in Ferozabad district held on November 8 in the police lines, a day before the Ayodhya verdict was pronounced by the Supreme Court.

Dedending the move, Inspector Ram Ikshah said, ”The mock drill was related to the crowd management, since we did not have horses, we symbolically conducted the exercise where the cops presumed that they were on a horseback.”

This is part of an anti riot drill conducted by the @firozabadpolice yesterday . In anticipation of the #AyodhyaVerdict . Serious question – could anyone explain what's going on ? What exactly is this drill ? pic.twitter.com/weXNM7OnrX — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) November 8, 2019

After the video invited hilarious reactions online, Firozabad police posted a clarification and explained that they had to resort to make believe horses since the academy didn’t have ‘real’ horses.

बल्वा ड्रिल अभ्यास के दौरान दंगाईयों से निपटने हेतु विभिन्न पुलिस पार्टियों का गठन किया जाता है जिसमें नम्बर तीन पर घुडसवार पुलिस की कार्यवाही की जाती है। जनपद में घुडसवार पुलिस न होंने के कारण घुडसवार पुलिस कार्यवाही का रिक्रूट आरक्षियों द्वारा प्रतीकात्मक अभ्यास कराया गया है pic.twitter.com/xGfSlJJtwq — FIROZABAD POLICE (@firozabadpolice) November 8, 2019

The tweet explained that ,”During a riot control drill, police teams have a formation to deal with the unruly men and rioters. In the formation, the third team is horse mounted police units. Due to the absence of horse-drawn police in the district, the police action has been made a symbolic exercise by the constables.”

However, many people mocked the drill and many compared it to Harry Potter’s quidditch game where they ride on magical brooms.

You missed the point. This is Quidditch match practice. — Tayyab Ali (@ComradeSorrow) November 9, 2019

It looks and sounds like Dothrakis playing Quidditch.. — Mosquito Mishra (@mamashooshoocc) November 8, 2019

Notably, in a similar funny incident few months ago, a video had emerged in Sambhal which policemen were seen shouting ‘Thain, Thain’ when the bullet got stuck in their rifle during an encounter.

Well, they never fail to entertain!