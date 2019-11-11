Agra: To the horror of cops, a man walked into a police station in Agra on Monday morning with the severed head of his wife and confessed to the gruesome crime.

As per the police, the incident took place on Sunday night when Naresh’s wife Shanti, tried to stop him from drinking alcohol. Naresh, who is is an alcoholic used to have frequent quarrels with her over his drinking addiction.

On Sunday, in a fit of rage, Naresh picked up a chopper and cut off his wife’s head when she objected to his drinking. He then put the severed head in a canister late in the night and locked up the room in which his wife’s body lay.

Naresh, who works as a TV repair mechanic, was married to Shanti 17 years ago, and the couple has three daughters and a son.

In the morning, the children started looking for their mother after they couldn’t find her. The eldest daughter peeped into her parents’ room and saw the mother’s body and informed her relatives who in turn informed the police.

As the police started looking for Naresh, he reached the police station himself with the canister in which he had kept his wife’s head.

During confession, he denied that he was drunk when he committed the crime and also accused his wife of having extra-marital relations.

He is now arrested and is further being interrogated.