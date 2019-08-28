The days of preaching are over especially in days when even news is received through memes and making the most of the viral digital trend, the Uttar Pradesh police gave a hilarious touch to Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Bala teaser in order to promote road safety. This is probably the first time that UP Police has stepped up its quirkiness to be in sync with their Bollywood fanatic followers and undoubtedly, Twitterati were left impressed when the cop branch shared the video on the micro-blogging site.

While the teaser of the Amar Kaushik directorial has already created a buzz among netizens, the UP police tapped in the viral opportunity to caution about road safety measures and sharing a clip from the teaser, captioned it humorously as, “अगर हेलमेट पहना होता तो यह न होता… That is why, one must always wear helmet! VC: #BalaTeaser#RoadSafety @Uppolice @uptrafficpolice (sic).”

The teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana‘s upcoming film Bala is out, and the actor is striking nostalgia into the hearts of Bollywood’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna and actor Shah Rukh Khan’s fans, with his quirky dose of “baldness”. Bala revolves around a prematurely balding man, which is being essayed by Ayushmann.

The video begins with Ayushmann recreating SRK’S iconic Deewana bike stunt. He can be seen happily riding a bike and aping Shah Rukh’s signature steps on the latter’s hit song Koi Na Koi Chahiye. But his joy lasted for a few seconds only as a strong wind passed and revealed his semi-bald head.

The song also quickly changes to Rajesh Khanna’s Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai, showcasing Ayushmann’s vulnerable side. Bala, which also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, is scheduled to release on November 22.