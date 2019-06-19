Always turning the heat up with her bold style statements and too-hot-to-handle photoshoots and item numbers, Hate Story 4 star Urvashi Rautela turned red in fury recently and vented it out through a social media post. Her anger was directed at the media who, according to her, gave undue importance to her ex-PR Manager.

Putting out just a text message in a long time instead of a sexy picture, Urvashi sounded every bit hurt as the message read, “Its really catastrophic that media has given integrity to my ( ex pr for 5 yrs) cocaine-alcohol addict, who was in jail because of blackmailing me, without checking the record who the person is. It’s really sad how cheap people go in assasinating people’s character when you discontinue thr service. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation after years of hardwork & eddorts” (sic). The caption to this picture read, “ATTENTION PLEASE”.

Urvashi’s former publicist, Kapil Mishra, was reportedly taken off the team after he tried hurling “deceitful” damage to her career. Kapil not only targeted her for his personal grievances but also tarnished Urvashi’s personal manager, Prashant Appu’s, image by publishing wrong news about both.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela, who is currently in London due to her work commitments, took out time from her busy schedule to watch the India vs Pakistan match at Old Trafford stadium. During her visit, she met Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli and they both posed happily for the camera. Recently, the Hate Story 4 actor took to Instagram to share a picture with Kohli as she roots for team India. In the photo, Urvashi looks gorgeous in a red collared dress and a black velvet jacket tied up on her waist while Virat can be seen in his jersey.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. In an interview with FHM, the actress revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”