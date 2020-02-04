When it comes to being bold and glamorous, actor Urvashi Rautela leaves no stone unturned with her fashion statement. Recently, she attended the star-studded night of the Amazon Filmfare Awards and amped the style statement in a high-slit off-shoulder black gown. Taking to Instagram today, she has uploaded her photos in the bold black dress and looks absolutely hot.

For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks, kohl in eyes and a dash of lip gloss. She has styled her hair in a braided high bun and finished her look with a pair of earrings, a bracelet and a couple of rings.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “I’m not weird; I’m a limited edition. AMAZON FILMFARE AWARDS 2020 Thank you so much my friend @albinadylaofficial for this pre-birthday present all the way from Kosovo I Love You.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos in a sexy red outfit. In the photos, she can be seen donning a backless red crop top teamed up with a flurry matching skirt. She teamed up her look with dewy makeup, kohl in eyes, a dash of lipstick and hair tied in a curly ponytail. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings, a neckpiece, a couple of rings and bracelets. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “I’m simple to understand. Like quantum physics. Hide your eyes darling people can see your heart through them.” (sic)



Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen in Pagalpanti along with John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Kharbanda.

Earlier in an interview with FHM earlier, the actor had revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”