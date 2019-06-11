The fans are in for a treat as they head into the week and no amount of rising mercury levels could extract a complaint from them. The reason is Urvashi Rautela‘s latest picture which has set temperatures soaring across social media platforms and fans can’t keep calm.

Featuring on the cover of FHM magazine for the fourth time now, Urvashi recently shared a picture from the cover shoot which left fans swooning. Seen flaunting her bare back down till her waist, Urvashi clung to her white dress but only from the front. Accessoring her look with a pair of long golden tassel earrings, Urvashi’s smokey eye makeup, luscious tint of pink on the lips and long flowing wavy tresses only added to the drama of the seductive look she gave to the camera. The picture was captioned, “First she’s sour, then she’s sweet So honoured and humbled for our fourth FHM cover together…….. Here’s Presenting our ravishing cover star for the June issue, @UrvashiRautela @fhmindia Photographer: @DabbooRatnani Stylist: @_simransethi_ Makeup: @sonamvaghani Hair: @nishaa.guptaa Fashion assistant: Romi Choudhary Location Courtesy: @dabbooratnanistudio Wardrobe courtesy: @clovia_fashions @pinkporcupines #love #honoured #humbled #grateful Being vocal about issues that she strongly believes in, she does not shy away from baring her soul. Hit fhmindia.com to read our conversation with @UrvashiRautela. #fhm #fhmindia #fhmcoverstar #urvashirautela #juneissue #magazine #urvashirautelainterview” (sic).

Miss Universe 2015 and Bollywood hot actor Urvashi Rautela was recently in Abu Dhabi to promote Abu Dhabi tourism and her Instagram is proof of that. From wearing perfect summer gowns to donning sexy outfits, she has been winning hearts all over the internet.

For the uninitiated, Urvashi rose to fame with Hate Story 3 where she sizzled the silver screen with ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ song and ever since then, she has been unstoppable.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. She was last seen in the film, Hate Story 4, sharing screen space with actors Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena.