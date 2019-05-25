Caught in the thrill of the weekend, Pagalpanti star Urvashi Rautela seems too happy high to stop twirling in her new gown and we don’t blame her as she shares videos from her Goa location to tease fans. Crossing over 58k likes in less than twenty minutes, Urvashi set temperatures soaring with her viral ‘after shower’ video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Hate Story 3 star shared two videos, tapping her feet to a song, donning a bright yellow flowy gown with a plunging neckline. With smokey eyes makeup and wet hair, the actress moved from one side to another in a sensuous manner as she flaunted her gown and fans were left drooling. Urvashi captioned the videos as, “After shower @sherrihill” (sic).

Miss Universe 2015 and Bollywood hot actor Urvashi Rautela was recently in Abu Dhabi to promote Abu Dhabi tourism and her Instagram is proof of that. From wearing perfect summer gowns to donning sexy outfits, she has been winning hearts all over the internet.

For the uninitiated, Urvashi rose to fame with Hate Story 3 where she sizzled the silver screen with ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ song and ever since then, she has been unstoppable.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. She was last seen in the film, Hate Story 4, sharing screen space with actors Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena.