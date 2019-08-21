The shooting for Anees Bazmee’s upcoming movie, Pagalpanti, was wrapped up in Germany earlier this month and giving us a sneak-peek into the behind the scenes fun on the sets was Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela who hilariously crowned her co-star Anil Kapoor, Mr Universe. Sharing the fun videos from her movie’s sets, Urvashi was seen trying out the different funky filters on Anil and fans can’t help but double down with laughter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi shared the videos where Anil can be seen donning a sparkling digital tiara in one while sporting teddy ears in another one. Obliging like a true sport, Anil was seen smiling throughout as Urvashi rolled in excitement. The videos were captioned, “Mr. Universe is @anilskapoor #Pagalpanti #love #shootdiaries (sic).”

Urvashi Rautela, the hottest Bollywood actor knows how to keep fans swooning over her pictures and videos. Keeping her followers glued to her Instagram, the Pagalpanti star keeps sharing hot and sexy pictures of hers on social media handles, flaunting her curvaceous body.

On the professional front, Urvashi was recently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in Germany opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a release this year. In an interview with FHM earlier, the actor had revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”