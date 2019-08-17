Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is once again setting the internet on fire with her hot dance moves. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her video dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s popular song ‘Maar Dala’ from the film Devdas. Dressed in a yellow crop top and denim, she can be seen doing signature steps from the song and fans can’t keep calm. In another video, she also performs kathak and we are stunned by her dancing skills.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Activities when mom’s not around Do you guys think #ManutheMaid has everything what it takes to be my house maid ? If yes then comment below guys ( P.S #Manuthemaid has to perform perfect #MaardalaChallenge like @madhuridixitnene mam ).”

Watch the video here:



A few days ago, she has uploaded her video dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Ishq Kamina’ and looks like she had a lot of fun. Sharing the video, she captioned it as, “Thank you @iamsrk sir for giving us #IshqKameena #PreRakhiParty with my sweetest bros. Tag all #ShahrukhKhan lovers #love #EidMubarak.”



Lately, she also uploaded a video grooving to Little Mix by Wasabi. Dressed in a black lehenga, she accessorised her look with bridal jewellery and subtle makeup. The video went viral and fetched seven lakh likes so far.

View this post on Instagram 1,2 or 3? #wasabi #love A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor (@urvashirautela) on Aug 3, 2019 at 5:00am PDT



On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. In an interview with FHM, the actor revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”