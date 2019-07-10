Actor Urvashi Rautela has a reason to celebrate today as she has clocked 18 million followers on Instagram. She is known for sharing her bold pictures on the social media flaunting her perfect curves and flawless skin. She is not only hot but is also gifted with gorgeous looks. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share a video grooving to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello song Senorita. She rocks it up with her sexy dance moves and fans can’t hold their excitement.

Dressed in a red and white checkered crop top and matching shorts, she teamed up her look with a bold red lip shade, a pair of earrings, perfect makeup and hair styled into soft curls. Flaunting her washboard abs, Hate Story 4 actor looks hot, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “18 MILLION on @instagram !! You guys have my heart !! I love every single one of you. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she has shared her couple of monochrome pictures from her latest photoshoot. Clad in a white shirt and silver jewellery, she completed her look with a hair bun, headband, kohl in eyes and glossy lipstick. The sultry look will definitely wipe-off your mid-week blues. She captioned it, “picking lemons, breaking hearts. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram picking lemons, breaking hearts 👀💔 A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor (@urvashirautela) on Jul 8, 2019 at 4:43am PDT



On the professional front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. In an interview with FHM, the actor revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”