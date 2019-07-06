The weekend couldn’t have gotten any better for fans as Hate Story 4 star Urvashi Rautela treated them to her latest bold video. Seen grooving sensuously to the shutter sounds of the cameras shooting her, Urvashi set the mercury soaring as fans broke the Internet over the viral video.

Uploading the same on her Instagram account, Urvashi can be seen clad in bare minimum as she sported dreamy smokey-eyes and rich pink tint on her lips and cheeks. Donning a white crop top with a deep neck and black shorts with white polka dots, Urvashi completed her look with a funky neckpiece and several finger rings. The post was captioned, “gettin suited up” (sic) though we wonder how. The post instantly garnered over 1.8 million views and is still going strong.

View this post on Instagram gettin suited up 🚀 🚀 🚀 A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor (@urvashirautela) on Jul 6, 2019 at 3:16am PDT

Urvashi Rautela, the hottest Bollywood actor knows how to keep fans swooning over her pictures and videos. Keeping her followers glued to her Instagram, the Pagalpanti star keeps sharing hot and sexy pictures of hers on social media handles, flaunting her curvaceous body. Recently, she has been into the buzz for her fun ride to Auli in her pilot brother’s chopper. Flaunting Captain Yashraj Rautela’s flying skills, Urvashi teased fans with latest updates of her aerial adventure from the lap of the mountains. In the shared pictures and videos, Urvashi can be seen having fun, trying different Snapchat filters as she waited for her busy brother before taking off. The surreal landscapes that followed left heatwaves-dealing fans gushing and pining for a similar getaway.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. In an interview with FHM, the actor revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”