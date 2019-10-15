Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is recently attended an event held by Khaleeji Times at French Riviera of southeastern France. For the evening, she opted for a cold shoulder velvet dress. She completed her purple dress look with a pair of diamond earrings and stone studded two rings. With subtle makeup and purple eye makeup, she looks hot, as always.

She has styled her hair in soft curls and her adorable smile for the click will sipe-off your Tuesday blues. Sharing the post, she wrote, “BOSS LADY. Thank you @khaleejtimes for the honour. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:



Earlier, she has shared her video enjoying a breezy morning in Austria. In the clip, she can be seen grooving to a track in a comfortable pink jumpsuit at the picturesque location with snow-clad mountains at the background. She captioned it as, “Je t’adore Mood all week Dedicating myself to inner peace, expansion, gratitude & self-love. I challenge you all to do one thing this week that makes you feel good, that your future self will thank you for. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Urvashi will be next seen in Pagalpanti opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a release this year. In an interview with FHM earlier, the actor had revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”