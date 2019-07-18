Bollywood hot actor Urvashi Rautela knows the game of social media and never misses to update her fans with her gorgeous pictures. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture in a golden and pink heavy embellishment lehenga. She teamed up her look with kamarbandh, kundan jewellery and looked ravishing as a bride. With the perfect makeup, bindi and the million-dollar smile, she will take your breath away. Her picture is from her latest photoshoot for the wedding magazine and she looks gorgeous in each picture.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “ab se rakkha hai tujhko aankhon mein, Meri aankhon se log jalte hain. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her picture in a blue pantsuit and took the internet by storm. he completed her look with bold lipstick, a pair of earrings, bracelet and perfect eye makeup. She has kept her hair straight. In the photo, she can be seen looking out of the window and we are smitten by her look.



A few days back, her video having gol gappa went viral on social media but her expressions are what that took the attention of the netizens. Dressed in a yellow crop top and denim, she completed her look with a black jacket and stylish aviators. With a dash of lipstick, subtle makeup and bangles on her hand, she once again will make your jaws drop. The video will surely give you craving and make you hit the gol gappa stall instantly. Sharing the video, she wrote, “GIRLS BE LIKE, bhaiya #golgappe aur spicy banao . Tag GolGappe lovers below. P.S all Golgappe parties please invite me. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi will be next seen in Pagalpanti opposite John Abraham.