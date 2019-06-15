Hate Story 4 fame Urvashi Rautela has treated her fans and industry peers with the announcement of FHM magazine June issue. She is the cover girl for this month’s issue and looks ravishing in each and every picture. In the latest photo, she can be seen donning a pastel blue lehenga with beautiful mirror work. She teamed up with a pair of statement earrings, subtle makeup, smokey eyes, and glossy lip shade. The picture has been taken by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Flaunting her abs, she looks hot and sexy in the latest magazine cover.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Sending you all so much love today. Here’s Presenting our ravishing cover star for the June issue, @UrvashiRautela @fhmindia Photographer: @DabbooRatnani Stylist: @_simransethi_ Makeup: @sonamvaghani Hair: @nishaa.guptaa Fashion assistant: Romi Choudhary Location Courtesy: @dabbooratnanistudio Wardrobe courtesy: @sionnahpretcouture @arkishjewelsofficial #love #honoured #humbled #grateful. (sic)

Check out the picture here:



On the cover picture, she can be seen donning sheer black lingerie teamed up with red metallic pantsuit. She completed her look with wet hair, a pair of earrings and nude makeup.



In another post, Urvashi can be seen donning a white crop top teamed up with blue polka dot briefs. She teamed up her look with a necklace and bold makeup. It captioned it, “n epitome of elegance, @urvashirautela talks about her dedication and how she conquered her dreams. Hit fhmindia.com to read our conversation with her.”



In the last picture, she can be seen dressed in a red and white checkered crop top and shorts. With bold red lipstick and bold makeup, she will make your Saturday hotter. Sharing the photo, it wrote, “With numerous beauty pageants in her kitty, this talented millennial has thrived at whatever she laid her hands on. Hit fhmindia.com to read our conversation with @urvashirautela.”



On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. She was last seen in the film, Hate Story 4, sharing screen space with actors Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena.