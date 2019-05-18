The breezy weather lesser justice to amplifying fans mood this evening unlike Pagalpanti star Urvashi Rautela who raised the heat across the Internet with her latest video. Striking sensuous poses in a garden setting, Urvashi’s effortless gigs were powerful enough to set fans drooling.

In the video which she shared on her Instagram handle, the Hate Story 3 star can be seen flaunting her sexy waistline as she donned a brown and pink ghagra-choli, with a blouse having a plunging neckline, teamed with a heavy neckpiece and a pair of gold earrings. Smelling the flowers and twirling in the Indian attire, Urvashi looked like a sight to behold. The viral post garnered over 4 lakh views in five hours and Urvashi captioned it with a heart and kiss emoji.

Miss Universe 2015 and Bollywood hot actor Urvashi Rautela was recently in Abu Dhabi to promote Abu Dhabi tourism and her Instagram is proof of that. From wearing perfect summer gowns to donning sexy outfits, she has been winning hearts all over the internet. For the uninitiated, Urvashi rose to fame with Hate Story 3 where she sizzled the silver screen with ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ song and ever since then, she has been unstoppable.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. She was last seen in the film, Hate Story 4, sharing screen space with actors Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena.