Making fall in love with her each and every day, actor Urvashi Rautela is on fire today with her hot picture. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture in a black sheer dress with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with a pair of earrings, a dash of pink lipstick and minimal makeup. She has styled her hair in loose curls and looks stunning, as always.

She captioned the picture, “On fire. (sic)”

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor (@urvashirautela) on Jun 20, 2019 at 3:04am PDT



Recently, she has been into the buzz for expressing her anger towards media who, according to her, gave undue importance to her ex-PR Manager. Putting out a text message, her post reads, “Its really catastrophic that media has given integrity to my ( ex pr for 5 yrs) cocaine-alcohol addict, who was in jail because of blackmailing me, without checking the record who the person is. It’s really sad how cheap people go in assassinating people’s character when you discontinue the service. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation after years of hard work and efforts”

View this post on Instagram ATTENTION PLEASE 🙏🏻 A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor (@urvashirautela) on Jun 18, 2019 at 6:11am PDT



On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. She was last seen in the film, Hate Story 4, sharing screen space with actors Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena.