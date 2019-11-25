Pagalpanti actor Urvashi Rautela is one of the hottest divas of Bollywood and she never fails to impress her fans and fashion police with her hot sartorial choices and glamorous looks. Now, owing to her popularity, she has shared a set of pictures on Instagram and is setting the screens on fire. In the photo, she can be seen slaying in white crop top teamed up with a zebra print mini skirt. She completed her look with perfect makeup, highlighted cheeks, a dash of pink lip gloss, a pair of earrings and a locket.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “I love you, in ways you’ve never been loved, for reasons you’ve never been told, for longer than you think you deserved and with more than you will ever know existed inside me. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Urvashi Rautela, the hottest Bollywood actor knows how to keep fans swooning over her pictures and videos. Keeping her followers glued to her Instagram, the Pagalpanti star keeps sharing hot and sexy pictures of hers on social media handles, flaunting her beautiful aura on sets or off them.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen in Pagalpanti along with John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Kharbanda.

Earlier in an interview with FHM earlier, the actor had revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”