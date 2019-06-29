Urvashi Rautela, the hottest Bollywood actor knows how to keep fans swooning over her pictures and videos. Keeping her followers glued to her Instagram, the Hate Story 4 actor has shared her hot and sexy picture flaunting her curvaceous body. In the photo, she can be seen donning a backless white dress teamed up with perfect makeup, a pair of earrings, a dash of pink lipstick and styled her hair in soft curls. Undoubtedly, she looks smoking hot in the picture.

The post has now gone viral and fetched over two lakh likes within an hour.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “w/ the vibes. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo:

View this post on Instagram w/ the vibes 📸📸📸 A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor (@urvashirautela) on Jun 29, 2019 at 4:14am PDT



Earlier, she has uploaded her picture donning a sheer black top teamed with a thigh-high sequenced skirt. With an on-point makeup sporting glossy pink lips and smokey eyes, Urvashi posed sensuously for the camera and captioned it, “I love you…..( Tag 5 people u love the most)” (sic).

View this post on Instagram 🖤 A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor (@urvashirautela) on Jun 22, 2019 at 3:27am PDT



Recently, she has been into the buzz for her fun ride to Auli in her pilot brother’s chopper. Flaunting Captain Yashraj Rautela’s flying skills, Urvashi teased fans with latest updates of her aerial adventure from the lap of the mountains. In the shared pictures and videos, Urvashi can be seen having fun, trying different Snapchat filters as she waited for her busy brother before taking off. The surreal landscapes that followed left heatwaves-dealing fans gushing and pining for a similar getaway.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. In an interview with FHM, the actor revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”