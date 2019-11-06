Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is currently busy with back-to-back Pagalpanti promotions. For the latest event, she opted for a sexy white dungaree with matching crop top beneath it. With a pair of earrings, white heels, subtle makeup, and kohl in eyes, she looks ultra hot. She has styled her hair in a ponytail leaving her fringes to fall on the face.

In the photos shared on Instagram, she can be seen posing by the poolside with an umbrella in her hand while in other she is striking a pose on a lounger.

She captioned the photos as, “I saw myself as the source of existence I was there in the beginning and I was the spirit of love. PAGALPANTI PROMOTIONS. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier in an interview with FHM earlier, the actor had revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”

The film revolves around John as a down-on-luck who changes from one job to another and his lady love Sanjana (played by Ileana) who constantly land into trouble because of her beau’s bad luck. The chase behind the money and mafia played by Anil Kapoor and Saurav Shukla will remind you of the film Welcome.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Manggat and Abhishek Pathak, the film will hit the screens on November 22. The film is co-produced by Vinos Bhanushali Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey, and Sanjeev Joshi.