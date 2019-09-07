Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela knows how to make her fans ogle over her. Her social media is a treat to her fans, thanks to her bold and beautiful pictures. Also, currently, she is busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Pagalpanti opposite John Abraham. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her photo flaunting her post-pack-up look and she looks stunning, as always. In the shared monochrome picture, she can be seen donning a black outfit and completed her look with subtle makeup. Her mirror photo is hard to miss.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “#PostPackUpShot with @avigowarikar Chura liya hai tumne jo dil ko Nazar nahin churaana sanam Badalke meri tum zindagaani Kahin badal na jaana sanam #BTS. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos in a gorgeous red lehenga as she seeks blessings of Lord Ganesha during the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. With subtle makeip, a pair of earrings and a contagious smile, she slays like a diva. She captioned the post as, “There is more to the Lord of Beginnings and Destroyer of Obstacles than intelligence and power. His legends offer lessons in duty, righteousness, kindness and forgiveness. (sic)”



On the professional front, Urvashi was recently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in Germany opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a release this year. In an interview with FHM earlier, the actor had revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”