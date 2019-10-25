Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is riding high on success with her upcoming film Pagalpanti’s Trailer. She is known for her bold looks and flawless beauty on social media. With over 20 Million followers, her pictures and videos instantly go viral on the internet. Teasing fans on Friday, she took to Instagram to share her array of photos in short neon blazer dress. She teamed up her look with a black waist belt, perfect makeup, lip gloss, a pair of earrings and hair left loose and styled in soft curls.

For the click, she strikes sultry poses and we cannot stop looking at her. Sharing the post, she wrote, “If you see with innocent eyes, everything is divine. Every question I ask is about you. Every step I take is toward you. PAGALPANTI PROMOTIONS @narendrakumardesign@arvinofashions @mirakinofficialStyle Architects – @rochelledsa @anishagandhi3 @tejasnerurkarr. (sic)”

The film revolves around John as a down-on-luck who changes from one job to other and his lady love Sanjana (played by Ileana) who constantly land into trouble because of her beau’s bad luck. The chase behind the money and mafia played by Anil Kapoor and Saurav Shukla will remind you of the film Welcome.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Urvashi will be next seen in Pagalpanti opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a release this year. In an interview with FHM earlier, the actor had revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”