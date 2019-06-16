Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela, who is currently in London due to her work commitments, took out time from her busy schedule to watch the India vs Pakistan match at Old Trafford stadium. During her visit, she met Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli and they both posed happily for the camera. Recently, the Hate Story 4 actor took to Instagram to share a picture with Kohli as she roots for team India. In the photo, Urvashi looks gorgeous in a red collared dress and a black velvet jacket tied up on her waist while Virat can be seen in his jersey.

In the post, she also extends her support to the Indian Cricket team and her fans just can’t keep calm.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Verified

#INDIAVsPAKISTAN #CWC19 @cricketworldcup (tag 5 cricket lovers) #INDvPAK #love #india #cricket #lovecricket (sic).”

Check out the post here:



Earlier, Sunny Leone too shared a post rooting for team India. She shared her hot and sexy picture in a floral cream coloured crop top and pastel pink shorts. She teamed up her look with a pair of earrings, sunglasses, subtle makeup and glossy lip shade. As per her caption, she is rooting for India and we can all relate to it. She captioned it, “Anyone in need of a #Sunny day? #SunnyLeone #IndiaVsPakistan #GoAwayRains (sic)”



On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. She was last seen in the film, Hate Story 4, sharing screen space with actors Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena.