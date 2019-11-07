If there is an epitome of flawless beauty in Bollywood, it has to be former Miss Diva and Pagalpanti star Urvashi Rautela. While it is no secret that her co-star Anil Kapoor is definitely aging backwards, a meme page recently took a dig at their picture and portrayed that the Hate Story 4 actor posed alongside him while feeling jealous of his young looks.

The meme featured a picture shared recently by Urvashi in one box and showed her posing with Anil during one of the promotional stints for their upcoming Anees Bazmi-directorial. The second box of the page had Akshay Kumar’s picture asking her if she was jealous despite having an age gap of 37 years between them. Taking it sportingly, Urvashi couldn’t help but burst out laughing on the meme.

Check out Urvashi’s reaction on the meme here:

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is currently busy with back-to-back promotions of her upcoming movie, Pagalpanti. For the latest event, she opted for a short sexy white dungaree teamed with a matching crop top. Accessorising her look with a pair of earrings and white heels, Urvashi wore subtle makeup with kohl highlighting her eyes making her look ultra hot. Pulling back her hair in a ponytail, Urvashi looked like a doll as fringes kissed her forehead.

Talking about Pagalpanti, the film revolves around John Abraham as a person down-on-luck who changes from one job to another and his lady love Sanjana (played by Ileana D’Cruz) who constantly lands into trouble because of her beau’s bad luck. The chase behind the money and mafia played by Anil Kapoor and Saurav Shukla will remind you of the film Welcome.

After much anticipation, the makers of Pagalpanti released the trailer of the film starring John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Kharbanda and later even came out with the stars’ spooky Halloween posters.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Manggat and Abhishek Pathak, the film will hit the screens on November 22. The film is co-produced by Vinos Bhanushali Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey, and Sanjeev Joshi.