Always setting temperatures soaring across the Internet with her hot and sexy pictures and videos, Hate Story 4 star Urvashi Rautela left fans smitten once again as she shared a bold throwback picture from her Miss Universe days. The picture from the pageant shows our diva glowing like a doll and fans were left swooning over the instantly viral picture.

In the shared picture, Urvashi can be seen donning a sheer glittery dress with a plunging neckline and barely holding the ensemble in place. Amping the gorgeous look with a bold red glossy tint on her lips, Urvashi left her light brown curly tresses to fall beautifully down her bare shoulders as she accessorised her look with a pair of long earrings that reached down till her neck. The picture was captioned, “I am proud of my country India. However we need to unite to make a integrated India, free of allegiance and casteism. We need to build India into a land of equal opportunity for all. We can be a truly great nation if we set our sights high and deliver to the people the fruits of continued growth, prosperity and equal opportunity. RT #love #India #MissUniverse #memoirs (sic).”

Urvashi Rautela, the hottest Bollywood actor knows how to keep fans swooning over her pictures and videos. Keeping her followers glued to her Instagram, the Pagalpanti star keeps sharing hot and sexy pictures of hers on social media handles, flaunting her curvaceous body.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. In an interview with FHM, the actor revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”