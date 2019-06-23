She is the quintessential sensational star of Bollywood and her social media is proof of how well Urvashi Rautela knows the trick to keep fans swooning. Treating them to a sultry picture from her latest photoshoot, the Hate Story 4 star set the Internet smoking over her hot looks.

In the shared picture, Uravshi can be seen donning a sheer black top teamed with a thigh-high sequenced skirt. With an on-point makeup sporting glossy pink lips and smokey eyes, Urvashi posed sensuously for the camera and captioned it, “I love you…..( Tag 5 people u love the most)” (sic).

Urvashi Rautela, who is currently in London due to her work commitments, took out time from her busy schedule to watch the India vs Pakistan match at Old Trafford stadium. During her visit, she met Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli and they both posed happily for the camera. Recently, the Hate Story 4 actor took to Instagram to share a picture with Kohli as she roots for team India. In the photo, Urvashi looks gorgeous in a red collared dress and a black velvet jacket tied up on her waist while Virat can be seen in his jersey.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. In an interview with FHM, the actress revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”