Giving us another reason to swoon over her early this morning, Pagalpanti star Urvashi Rautela walked the ramp in her sexy best at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2019 for the tenth time as a showstopper. Breaking the Internet later with a video that is currently going viral, Urvashi proves why she is called back and again, managing to leave fans ogling every single time.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi shared the video of her sizzling walk down the ramp and fans hearts skipped a beat as she sashayed down in a pearly white ensemble. The video was captioned, “Celebrating my 10th time as a Showstopper at #LakmeFashionWeek truly blessed & grateful. Sometimes God does give you more than you can handle. #LFW #2019 #love (sic).”

Urvashi Rautela, the hottest Bollywood actor knows how to keep fans swooning over her pictures and videos. Keeping her followers glued to her Instagram, the Pagalpanti star keeps sharing hot and sexy pictures of hers on social media handles, flaunting her curvaceous body.

On the professional front, Urvashi was recently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in Germany opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a release this year. In an interview with FHM earlier, the actor had revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”