Alluring seems to be an understatement for Hate Story 4 star Urvashi Rautela who never fails to leave fans smitten with every new picture of hers on social media and her recent celebrations of clocking 20 million followers on Instagram too back our claim. Setting the mercury soaring with her latest sultry pictures from a photoshoot, the Pagalpanti star treated fans digitally.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi shared a set of pictures featuring her in a tangy orange dress with frills on the cut-sleeves and frills ending right above her thighs. Leaving her mid-parted hair to falls lusciously down her back, Urvashi accessorised her look with a pair of amber earrings and a silver ring while wearing nude pink makeup. The pictures were captioned, “20 MILLION LOVE ON @instagram . THANK YOU MY URVASHIANS . I’M All YOURS . CANT THANK YOU ALL ENOUGH #Humbled #Grateful @ahmadcouture love you ………. #love #UrvashiRautela #blessed (sic)” and “Can’t resist my 20 MILLION loveee on @instagram . Let the festivities begin . I LOVE YOU GUYS. Tag 5 friends you love ………… #love #urvashirautela (sic).”

Urvashi Rautela, the hottest Bollywood actor knows how to keep fans swooning over her pictures and videos. Keeping her followers glued to her Instagram, the Pagalpanti star keeps sharing hot and sexy pictures of hers on social media handles, flaunting her beautiful aura on sets or off them.

On the professional front, Urvashi has wrapped up shooting for her film Pagalpanti in Germany opposite John Abraham and was recently seen dubbing for it in Mumbai. The film is set for a release this year. In an interview with FHM earlier, the actor had revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”