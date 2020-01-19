Actor Urvashi Rautela is under the scanner of netizens once again but all for wrong reasons. This time, for copying and pasting PM Narendra Modi’s tweet for Shabana Azmi, after she was injured in a car accident on Saturday. The Pagalpanti actor has copied the tweet word-to-word and Twitterverse did not leave the chance to point it out and troll her for the same.

On Saturday, after Shabana Azmi being injured in a car accident was released by various portals, PM Modi took to Twitter and called it ‘distressing’ and prayed for her quick recovery. A few hours later, Urvashi copied the same tweet on her feed. She tweeted, “The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery.” (sic)

The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery. — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) January 18, 2020

She once again engaged in social media plagiarism and Twitter users are confused that why did she do that. One user commented, “Why you copied Mr Modi’s tweet?? You can retweet it!”

Another user wrote, “Modiji tweet copy paste 😂 No offense”

One more user tweeted, “Nicely copy paste from PM modis tweet.”

Check out the reactions here:

However, this is not the first time she copied and pasted someone else tweets on her social media handle. Earlier, she copied Deepika Padukone’s tweet to slam a leading news portal for slamming Boney Kapoor on touching her inappropriately at an event.

In 2018, she has also pulled out Gigi Hadid’s post on negative rumours about her relationship.

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi recently met with a major car accident while on her way to Khandala from Mumbai on Friday, January 18, 2020. The accident happened on the highway when the car ran into a truck Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar along with son Farhan Akhtar, daughter Zoya Akhtar and several other Bollywood stars visited Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. Akhtar on Sunday gave an update on wife Shabana Azmi’s health. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Javed Akhtar said that she is in ICU but her reports are positive and there is nothing to worry about. The couple met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway after their car rammed into a truck. While Azmi got seriously injured, Akhtar escaped unhurt.