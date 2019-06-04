Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has recently bagged the award of the Fittest Woman of the Year and slayed the red carpet at the GQ Awards. In the recent Instagram post, she has shared her picture donning a gorgeous shimmery Golden Dress and looks absolutely hot. In the photo, she has completed her look with a neat hair bun, a pair of statement earrings and perfect makeup. She can be seen flaunting her curves as she poses for the picture.

The photo has fetched over four lakh likes within a few hours and still counting. She captioned it as, “Thank you @justurbane for honouring me with “Urbane Fittest Woman Of The Year Award” 2019. @rockystar100 x @rockystarofficial x @anmoljewellers x @nitisharoraofficial x @louboutinworld x @alexandrebirman x @brian_atwood x @vandafashionagency.” (sic)

Check out the picture here:



Earlier, she has posted her video doing a core workout as she lifted dumbbells effortlessly. In the shared video, Urvashi can be seen donning an all-black athleisure wear with white stripes on the sleeves and legs, as she sported a fan-shaped bun on top of her head. The post was captioned, “Tag ur 5 workout buddies. Thank you @officialslystallone & @thejohnabraham (my Pagalpanti costar) for the inspiration #BodybyUrvashi …. #nomakeup #fitness #gym #fit #workout #FitFam #health #bodybuilding #fitspo #healthyfood #love #FitnessGoals #FitnessMotivation #Fitspo #YouCanDoIt #GoalSetting #NoExcuses #BodyGoals #GymMotivation #WeightLossMotivation #JustDoIt #FindYourStrong #GetFit #motivation #dedication #discipline #goals” (sic).



On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. She was last seen in the film, Hate Story 4, sharing screen space with actors Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena.