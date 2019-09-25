The Wednesday morning and its pleasant weather are no match for Urvashi Rautela‘s high octane contribution in lifting up our drooping mood this mid-week as she strummed and grooved to her latest track, Bijli Ki Taar, by Tony Kakkar. Crossing over 20 million likes on YouTube already, the Bollywood diva’s ecstasy was but obvious.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi posted a video where she is seen donning a red hot cold-shoulder dress as she grooved sensuously and lip-synced her latest track while fake strumming a guitar. The video was captioned, “What do you want from me ? #BIJLIKITAAR #LINKINBIO MORE THAN #20MILLION LOVE TRENDING WORLDWIDE OMGGGG …… #love #UrvashiRautela (sic).”

Urvashi Rautela, the hottest Bollywood actor knows how to keep fans swooning over her pictures and videos. Keeping her followers glued to her Instagram, the Pagalpanti star keeps sharing hot and sexy pictures of hers on social media handles, flaunting her beautiful aura on sets or off them.

On the professional front, Urvashi was recently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in Germany opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a release this year. In an interview with FHM earlier, the actor had revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”