Always grabbing eyeballs for her bold photoshoots and sexy item numbers, Bollywood diva and Pagalpanti star Urvashi Rautela has once again left social media smoking with her too-hot-to-handle picture. As fans were left ogling, Urvashi’s caption teased them even further.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Urvashi can be seen donning an off shoulder, thigh-high onion pink dress with a sheer tail covering one of her well-toned legs. Accessorising her look with a pair of silver earrings and a ring on one hand, Urvashi posed sensuously for the camera, wearing a luscious shade of red on her lips and dreamy eye makeup. The picture was captioned, “lil Urvrita ………Here’s Presenting our ravishing cover star for the June issue, @UrvashiRautela @fhmindia Photographer: @DabbooRatnani Stylist: @_simransethi_ Makeup: @sonamvaghani Hair: @nishaa.guptaa Fashion assistant: Romi Choudhary Location Courtesy: @dabbooratnanistudio Wardrobe courtesy: @tisharth_by_shivani @arkishjewelsofficial #love #honoured #humbled #grateful” (sic).

Urvashi Rautela, who is currently in London due to her work commitments, took out time from her busy schedule to watch the India vs Pakistan match at Old Trafford stadium. During her visit, she met Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli and they both posed happily for the camera. Recently, the Hate Story 4 actor took to Instagram to share a picture with Kohli as she roots for team India. In the photo, Urvashi looks gorgeous in a red collared dress and a black velvet jacket tied up on her waist while Virat can be seen in his jersey.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. In an interview with FHM, the actress revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”